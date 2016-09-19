How to Make Thai Curry

A hit of Asian fish sauce adds a sweet-salty bite to this fragrant and spicy Thai green curry.

1 of 11

The Mission: DIY Thai Curry

Forget take-out! Make your own homemade Thai curry with these simple steps.

2 of 11

Prepare all of the ingredients for the curry paste.

3 of 11

Combine all of the curry paste ingredients in a food processor and pulse to a paste.

4 of 11

In a large, heavy casserole, heat the peanut oil. Add half of the chicken and cook over high heat until browned all over. Transfer the chicken to a plate. Repeat with the remaining chicken.

5 of 11

Add the mushrooms to the casserole.

6 of 11

Cook over moderately high heat until softened and just beginning to brown.

7 of 11

Add the coconut milk, stock, lime leaves, peppercorns, 2 tablespoons of the fish sauce, 1/2 cup of the cilantro, 1/4 cup of the basil and a heaping 1/4 cup of the curry paste.

8 of 11

Bring to a boil and simmer over low heat for 10 minutes. Return the chicken and any accumulated juices to the casserole.

9 of 11

Add 1 tablespoon of the curry paste and simmer for 5 minutes.

10 of 11

Just before serving, add the remaining fish sauce, cilantro and basil.

11 of 11

Serve the chicken curry in deep bowls, with rice and lime wedges.

