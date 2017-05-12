How to Make Tempura

Make ultra light and crispy tempura at home with our easy step-by-step tutorial.
Fizzy club soda in the batter makes this vegetable tempura supercrispy and light. A tangy ponzu-based sauce is perfect for dipping.
Place eggplant in a colander. Toss with 1 teaspoon salt and let sit for 15 minutes; rinse and squeeze gently to remove excess water.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together ponzu, lime juice, ginger and scallion.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking powder and 1 teaspoon salt. Gently whisk in club soda just until batter comes together; some lumps are OK.
Working in batches, dip squash, potato and lemon into batter, letting excess drip off.
Carefully lower the vegetables into hot oil.
Fry, turning occasionally, until cooked through, light golden and crispy.
Transfer the tempura to a paper towel–lined wire rack set over a baking sheet to drain and sprinkle with salt. Serve with dipping sauce.