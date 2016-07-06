How to Make Scandinavian Rye Bread
Master baker Lionel Vatinet is French, but the bread he’s most proud of is as far from an airy baguette as you can get. It’s a dense, aromatic rye loaf, the kind of bread that’s practically a religion in Scandinavia. Vatinet jokes that he created it to curry favor with his Norwegian father-in-law: “If I please him, I please everybody!” But the truth is that Vatinet, who runs North Carolina’s La Farm Bakery, is in love with grains, and this bread shows off one of his favorites: heirloom rye. The crusty loaf is both delicious and wholesome thanks to that rye, which a study found can reduce body weight. To this, Vatinet heaves a Gallic shrug. “I am not a doctor; I am a baker,” he says. Here, Vatinet's step-by-step instructions for the ultra-crusty, extra-flavorful, Scandi-style rye bread his family loves.—Sarah DiGregorio