How to Make Matzo

A step-by-step guide to making homemade matzo.
Think outside the box: These homemade, whole-grain matzo are excellent year round.
Roll the balls of dough as thinly as possible into free-form ovals or rounds.
Using a fork, prick holes all over ("dock") the matzo to prevent air pockets.
Cook the matzo in a very hot oven until each piece is browned and crisp.
The flatbreads are excellent on their own or topped with Marcy Goldman's pungent horseradish relish, inspired by the maror (bitter herb) that is an important symbol on the Passover table. Goldman's version is nontraditional but still packs a punch.