How to Make Gumbo

The secret to great gumbo starts with the roux, a mixture of flour and oil that's cooked until it turns dark brown and smells of deeply toasted nuts. In many recipes, the roux alone can take up to an hour to cook over low heat. As TV personality and F&W contributor Andrew Zimmern demonstrates with this rich andouille, crab and oyster gumbo, it's possible to have delicious results in much less time by cooking the roux over a slightly higher flame: His roux only takes about 15 minutes. After that, it's just a matter of stirring in the "holy trinity"(an aromatic mixture of chopped onions, bell pepper and celery), andouille, stock and a few other ingredients and letting it simmer for one hour. The last steps: Stir in the seafood and enjoy. —Daniel Gritzer

Step One

In a pot, stir the flour and oil until smooth.

Step Two

Cook over moderate heat, stirring often, until the roux turns a rich brown color, about 15 minutes.

Step Three

Add the andouille, celery, onion, bell pepper, habanero, garlic, okra, thyme, bay leaf and half of the filé powder and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the onion is translucent.

Step Four

Add the stock, clam juice, Worcestershire and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 1 hour, stirring. Stir in the remaining filé powder and add the crab, oysters and their liquor. Season with salt and pepper and simmer gently for 1 minute to just cook the oysters.

Step Five

Serve.

