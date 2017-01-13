How to Make Fried Chicken

Crunchy, juicy fried chicken is the ultimate comfort food and can be prepared in just 10 easy steps.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 10

The Mission: DIY Fried Chicken

Click through the slideshow for the step-by-step guide.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 10

In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup of the milk with 3/4 cup of kosher salt and the sugar and stir over moderate heat just until the sugar and salt dissolve.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 10

Transfer to a large, deep bowl and add the remaining 3 cups of milk.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 10

Add the chicken pieces and refrigerate for 4 hours.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 10

Drain the chicken and pat thoroughly dry.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 10

In a bowl, mix the buttermilk, eggs, 2 tablespoons of salt, the paprika, hot sauce and pepper. Whisk in the baking powder and baking soda.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 10

Put half of the flour in a large bowl. Working with a few pieces at a time, dredge the chicken in the flour, tapping off any excess. Top off the flour in the bowl as needed.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 10

Dip the chicken in the buttermilk, letting the excess drip off; return the chicken to the flour and turn to coat.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 10

Heat the oil in 2 large, deep skillets until shimmering. Working in batches, add the chicken to the skillets in a single layer, without crowding, and fry over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until deep golden and cooked through.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 10

Drain the chicken on wire racks lined with paper towels; fry the remaining pieces. Serve hot or warm.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up