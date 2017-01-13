How to Make Fried Chicken

Crunchy, juicy fried chicken is the ultimate comfort food and can be prepared in just 10 easy steps.
Click through the slideshow for the step-by-step guide.
In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup of the milk with 3/4 cup of kosher salt and the sugar and stir over moderate heat just until the sugar and salt dissolve.
Transfer to a large, deep bowl and add the remaining 3 cups of milk.
Add the chicken pieces and refrigerate for 4 hours.
Drain the chicken and pat thoroughly dry.
In a bowl, mix the buttermilk, eggs, 2 tablespoons of salt, the paprika, hot sauce and pepper. Whisk in the baking powder and baking soda.
Put half of the flour in a large bowl. Working with a few pieces at a time, dredge the chicken in the flour, tapping off any excess. Top off the flour in the bowl as needed.
Dip the chicken in the buttermilk, letting the excess drip off; return the chicken to the flour and turn to coat.
Heat the oil in 2 large, deep skillets until shimmering. Working in batches, add the chicken to the skillets in a single layer, without crowding, and fry over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until deep golden and cooked through.
Drain the chicken on wire racks lined with paper towels; fry the remaining pieces. Serve hot or warm.