How to Make Croissants

Baker Erica Skolnik explains that the key to any good croissant is starting with butter and dough that are the same temperature: “That way, they roll together well but the layers stay separate, which gives the croissants their magical rise. From there, I go in my own direction.” For instance, she simplifies the notoriously fussy process by “turning” (rolling out and folding) her butter and dough just two times, not the traditional four. She also makes her croissants bigger than the classic kind. Here, step-by-step instructions to her perfectly light and flaky croissants.

1 of 8

Prep the Dough

Add warm milk and the yeasty “sponge” with the rest of the ingredients to make an elastic dough.

2 of 8

Shape the Butter

Shape the butter by pounding it flat, then rolling it into a rectangle between sheets of parchment paper.

3 of 8

Fold the Dough

Fold the dough over the rectangle of butter; pinch the seams together to form a sealed package.

4 of 8

Do the First Turn

Roll out the dough into a large rectangle, then fold into thirds like a letter.

5 of 8

Cut the Dough

Roll out the layered dough; cut into thick strips, then cut in half diagonally to make long triangles.

6 of 8

Form the Croissants

Starting at the short end of each triangle, roll the dough into a crescent shape.

7 of 8

Glaze with Egg Wash

For a shiny, burnished look, brush with a mixture of egg and water just before baking.

8 of 8

Serve the Croissants

Once out of the oven, let the croissants cool for 10 minutes, then enjoy with butter and jam.

