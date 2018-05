Lay the sausage on a damp surface. Starting at one end, pinch off the first link by pinching your fingers into the sausage to separate the filling; 4 inches is a good average length. Then, roll the link toward you 3 to 5 times, creating a twist in the casing. Move down to form the next link, rolling 3 to 5 times in the opposite direction (this prevents unraveling).