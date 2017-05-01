How to Make Babka

Melissa Weller is obsessed with breakfast pastries. “I’m not really a dessert person,” says the mastermind behind the superlative bagels and Old World baked goods at Sadelle’s in Manhattan, the latest effort from the team that launched Carbone. Weller’s thickly glazed babkas are particularly outstanding, with whorls of chocolate and chocolate-cookie crumbs or raisin-walnut filling inside tender, buttery dough. Here, she tells how to make her version of the Jewish bakery classic and offers a special twisting tutorial. —Tina Ujlaki