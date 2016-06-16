How to Have the Best Wine Year of Your Life

Make this year truly amazing when it comes to your wine-drinking habits.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 8 © Linda Xiao

Go Prix Fixe

"Tasting menu" used to mean "expensive." Now it's become a relatively affordable way to explore the menu at casual places. At New York City's raucous Indian spot Babu Ji, chef Jessi Singh offers a seven-course menu for $60 that might include this yogurt kebab—perfect with a semidry Riesling or a beer from the serve-yourself fridge.

Advertisement
2 of 8 © Joe Vaughn / Getty Images

Join the New F&W Wine Club

The Food & Wine Firstleaf wine club is unusually interactive, allowing members to choose which wines they want and also to rate bottles they've tried. Then a supersmart algorithm tailors shipments to each person's tastes. F&W executive wine editor Ray Isle curated the introductory three-pack. $30; firstleafclub.com/rayspicks.

3 of 8 © Getty Images/Westend61

Find a Cellar Buddy

Most retailers offer a discount if you buy wine by the case. But 12 bottles of anything can seem like a big commitment, especially for a wine you've never tried. The insider move: Find a friend to split cases of everyday or collectible wines—either someone who shares your tastes or someone who doesn't and can help you branch out.

Advertisement
4 of 8 © True Residential

Purchase a Wine Fridge

With wine, as with technology, you may need more storage than you think. Keep bottles consistently cool in one of these new fridges.

Perlick
A bartenders' favorite, Perlick now makes home models, like a 24-inch one with two temperature zones for 32 bottles. From $3,540; perlick.com.

Miele
The freestanding model is six feet tall, has three temperature zones and holds 178 bottles. $7,000; mieleusa.com.

True
This 15-inch model with space for 23 bottles fits almost anywhere. $3,400; true-residential.com.

Advertisement
5 of 8 © Saer Victor

Visit France

If you're going to go all out on a wine vacation, France is an excellent place to do just that.

Learn in Provence
The five-day Extreme Wine course offers amateurs pro-level tasting training using some of the world's greatest bottles. From $8,300; laverriere.com.

Explore Bordeaux
The new La Grande Maison hotel, in a 19th-century mansion, is the ideal home base for château visits. Doubles from $433; lagrandemaison-bordeaux.com.

Float Through Burgundy and the Rhône
Viking's new river cruise stops in Dijon, Lyon, Mâcon, Tournon and Viviers. From $3,500; vikingrivercruises.com.

Advertisement
6 of 8 © Domini Castellare

Go Crazy on the Ultmate Wine Splurge

You can buy a bottle of Rocca di Frassinello's superb 2012 Maremma red for $49. Or for $46,000 you can blend your own personalized barrel of super-Tuscan wine one-on-one with Rocca di Frassinello's winemaker, Alessandro Cellai. Once your wine is ready, it will be sent to you at home—all 300 bottles of it. The experience is only available to guests at the Baglioni Hotel Cala del Porto, a boutique property with gorgeous views of the Tyrrhenian Sea. Through October 2016; baglionihotels.com.

Advertisement
7 of 8 © Riedel Crystal

Invest in New Glassware

Riedel's new line of ultralight, ultrathin Superleggero crystal glasses brilliantly shows off a wine's aroma and taste. From $139 each; riedel.com.

Advertisement
8 of 8 © Kevin Scott

Check Out an Urban Winery

Charles Smith Wines Jet City, Seattle
This vast new space is a showcase for Smith's high-end K Vintners wines. charlessmithwines.com.

The Infinite Monkey Theorem, Austin
Try wines from cans or kegs in a refurbished South Austin auto shop. theinfinitemonkeytheorem.com.

Bow & Arrow, Portlan, OR
From an underground location, Scott and Dana Frank make superb bargain Pinot and Gamay. bowandarrowwines.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up