How to Fold Dumplings

Put 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour into a medium bowl. Slowly drizzle in 3/4 cup boiling water and mix with a wooden spoon until the mixture just comes together. Turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until a smooth dough forms, 5 minutes. Return the dough to the bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let rest at room temperature for at least 1 hour or up to 4 hours.
Step 2: Cut the Dough
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and, using a sharp knife, cut it into 36 equal pieces (9 to 10 grams each).
Step 3: Roll the Dough
Roll each piece into a ball. Using a small, lightly floured rolling pin, roll out 1 ball of dough to a 1/8-inch-thick round, then roll out just the outer edge until it is 1/16 inch thick and the wrapper is 3 1/2 inches in diameter. (To hold the filling properly, the wrapper should be slightly thicker in the center than at the edge.)
Step 4: Transfer Wrappers to a Parchment Paper
Transfer the wrapper to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and cover with a damp kitchen towel. Repeat with the remaining balls of dough.
Step 5: Fill
Lay a wrapper in the palm of one hand. Using your finger, brush the outer edge of the wrapper with water. Spoon 1 heaping tablespoon of filling in the center.
Step 6: Start Pleating
Spoon 1 heaping tablespoon of filling in the center. Fold the wrapper over the filling to form a half-moon; pinch at the top to adhere.
Step 7: Fold and Pleat
Fold a pleat in the wrapper on the top left, angling back toward the center. Press with your fingers to adhere.
Step 8: Make a Second Pleat
Repeat the pleating on the top right of the wrapper to meet the first pleat in the center. Transfer the dumpling to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and cover with plastic wrap; repeat with the rest of the wrappers and filling.
Step 9: Cook the Dumplings
The best method for perfectly cooked, crisp-bottomed dumplings is fry-steam-fry. Get the whole recipe to this classic pot sticker preparation here.
Dumpling Variations
Here, three different fillings for your best-ever homemade dumpling wrappers: