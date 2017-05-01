How to Fold Dumplings

Put 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour into a medium bowl. Slowly drizzle in 3/4 cup boiling water and mix with a wooden spoon until the mixture just comes together. Turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until a smooth dough forms, 5 minutes. Return the dough to the bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let rest at room temperature for at least 1 hour or up to 4 hours.