Wolfgang Puck of Spago may be the ultimate L.A. chef, but he grew up in Vienna, and the food there is one of his touchstones. These sausages, called Wiener Würstchen, are a favorite from his childhood. He splits the dogs, fills them with cheese and wraps them in bacon. Once they've been roasted, he serves them on a bun with a spicy horseradish mustard. Although they may seem over the top, they're irresistible.