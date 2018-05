Sarah Simmons is a digital marketing consultant in New York City. She told us, "I live to eat. No, wait—I live to watch other people eat food I've made." Sarah's taste is adventurous (bourbon-balsamic ice cream), and she loves her food processor so much that she gave it a name (Francine). One of her friends told us, "Sarah regularly feeds an army of New Yorkers who are overworked, underfed and yearning for a home-cooked meal."

At left is her Bittersweet Chocolate Tart with Pumpkin Seed Brittle.

Photo of Sarah © Rebecca Stepler. Photo of dessert © Sarah Simmons.