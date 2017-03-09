The Holistic Approach at Long Meadow Ranch

A quick tour of Long Meadow Ranch, featuring a farm-to-table restaurant in a restored barn.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 6

The Produce

Whether growing leeks, lavender, tomatoes or Bull's Blood beets, Long Meadow farms organically.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6

The Animals

The Halls raise 350 Highland and Shorthorn cattle in the grasslands above their vineyard.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 6

The Olive Oil

Long Meadow's olive orchards, originally planted in the 1870s, are the oldest in Napa Valley.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6

The Restaurant

At Farmstead, housed in a restored barn, most of the ingredients come right from Long Meadow's property.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6

The Chef

Farmstead's chef, Sheamus Feeley, grew up on a farm himself, in Arkansas.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 6

The Food

Chef Sheamus Feeley showcases ingredients in dishes like bright roasted Gypsy peppers with leeks.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up