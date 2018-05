At Momofuku Ssäm Bar’s experimental bar annex, the French Culinary Institute's director of culinary technology Dave Arnold has brought in cutting-edge equipment. Manhattan cocktails are made in advance for consistency and pre-bottled in individual servings with liquid nitrogen to stave off oxidization. Though not as visually striking as the bar's glowing poker used to instantly heat drinks, the wow effect is still there because the drink is not diluted with ice and there's enough extra left in the bottle for a second pour. "We actually serve you more liquid than can fit into your coupe," he says, "which people seem to enjoy." momofuku.com.