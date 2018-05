Heritage: Vintage Wine Country Tableware

During nearly a decade as a sommelier at esteemed restaurants like Martini House and Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley, Lisa Minucci collected vintage tableware, buying pieces while on wine-scouting trips around the world. Just over a year ago, she opened Heritage Culinary Artifacts in the new Oxbow Public Market in downtown Napa to sell off some of her collection—everything from 1915 Georg Jensen sterling silver corkscrews to 19th-century English pewter toasting cups with bottoms shaped like fox heads (finish the drink before putting it down, or it will spill). GO TO RECIPE