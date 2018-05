"Succotash was one of those things I truly hated as a child. I grew up with the frozen kind--it was the lima beans I especially objected to," says Keller. That changed as he got older and started eating succotash made with fresh vegetables. Now he thinks limas are extraordinary. "One of the best things to happen to lima beans was when they started showing up fresh at farm stands instead of frozen in bags," he says. For a lovely presentation, he spoons his buttery succotash into hollowed-out heirloom tomatoes.