Healthy Pairings

These recipes include a chicken stir-fry with asparagus and cashews paired with a lush 2008 Syrah.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 10

Triple-Mustard Salmon

Pairing: 2009 Bibi Graetz Bianco di Casamatta

F&W's Marcia Kiesel coats fish with Dijon mustard amped up with dry mustard, then dips the fillets into mustard seeds and wheat germ to create a crust.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 10

Open-Face Steak Sandwich with Pickled Green Tomatoes

Pairing: 2009 Emilio Moro Finca Resalso Ribera del Duero

"If I don’t have good food at hand, I always eat the wrong thing," Quinn Hatfield says. That’s why he keeps grilled meats in his fridge for sandwiches.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 10

Mustard-and-Lemon-Glazed Pork with Roasted Vegetables

Pairing: 2008 Nicolas Joly Clos de la Bergerie Savennières Roche-aux-Moines

"I like that all of the ingredients in this dish get a chance to meet each other," says Alexandra Guarnaschelli. She roasts the carrots and shallots along with the mustard-coated pork loin; then she uses the drippings to make a sauce. "The idea is that you never throw flavor away," Guarnaschelli says. "In fact, you collect flavor. It’s a good philosophy for healthy cooking."

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 10

Goan Shrimp Curry

Pairing: 2010 Martín Códax Albariño

Sanjeev Kapoor and his wife, Alyona, love beach vacations in Goa. Kapoor prepares this shrimp curry in typical Goan style, so it's tangy, spicy and vibrant.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 10

Black-Bean Turkey Chili

Pairing: 2007 Boscarelli Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

"In this industry, you often don't eat when you need to," says Ronnie Killen. "What helped me lose weight was eating at the right times." He started having real meals with lean proteins, like this turkey chili.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 10

Spice-Crusted Tuna with Thai Snow Pea Salad

Pairing: 2009 Zaca Mesa Viognier

Hearty-healthy tuna is a high-protein source of omega-3 fatty acids. Winemaker and triathlete Andrew Murray pairs it with a vibrant salad made with crisp snow peas, a good source of B vitamins and vitamin C.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 10

Quick White Bean Stew with Swiss Chard and Tomatoes

Pairing: 2010 Casamatta

Low in fat but high in protein, beans are one of Joe Bastianich’s favorite ingredients. He uses white beans here, but he also loves making this recipe with chickpeas and flat gigante beans: "The bigger and creamier the beans, the better."

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 10

Pan-Fried Flounder with Poblano-Corn Relish

Pairing: 2008 Dry Creek Vineyard Foggy Oaks Chardonnay

Brian Talley, who says he "cooks as much fish as everyone in the family will tolerate," pairs sweet flounder (a great source of lean protein) with a slightly smoky, healthy relish of homegrown chile peppers, corn and avocado.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 10

Grilled Salmon with Preserved Lemon and Green Olives

Pairing: 2010 La Scolca "White Label" Gavi di Gavi

Marathoner Joe Bastianich likes the way protein- and omega–rich salmon gives him lots of energy without weighing him down. Here, it’s grilled until the skin is crisp. Green olives add more heart-healthy fat and a hit of cell-protecting vitamin E.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 10

Chicken Stir-Fry with Asparagus and Cashews

Pairing: 2008 Beckman Vineyards Purisima Mountain Vineyard Syrah

Cashews contain oleic acid, the same monounsaturated fat that makes olive oil so heart-healthy. This chicken-cashew stir-fry is a lighter take on a dish that Stéphane Vivier orders at Rin’s Thai in Sonoma, California. Its Asian flavors come from a bright mix of fish sauce, oyster sauce and basil—and just a little oil.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up