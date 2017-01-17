Healthy Movie Snacks

“I like the idea of making a healthy kind of potato chip that’s not one of those packaged, dehydrated vegetable chips,” Seamus Mullen says. He roasts kale with extra-virgin olive oil and garlic until it’s crunchy.
This healthy take on the traditional chips-and-salsa combo is nearly fat-free and super-refreshing. The antioxidant-rich salsa is delicious served right after it’s made, but the flavors meld nicely after a day or two in the refrigerator.
Elizabeth Falkner loves eating these energy-boosting, cardamom-spiced date bites made with almonds, walnuts and pistachios. “Eat two of these as a snack or with some juice for breakfast, and you’re satisfied,” she says.