Healthy Laurent Gras Recipes

Farfalle with Tomatoes and Green Vegetables

The night before a long bike ride, Laurent Gras carbo-loads by eating pasta tossed with a variety of vegetables for dinner; here, he combines green tomatoes, zucchini, asparagus and vitamin A–rich spinach.

Crunchy Vegetable Salad with Sautéed Peas and Radishes

This salad is a well-rounded meal in itself, supplying a wealth of nutrients, including vitamins A and C. "I grew up in the French countryside," Laurent Gras says, "so vegetable-heavy dishes make me feel like I'm back home.”

Ginger-and-Lemon-Steamed Striped Bass with Fennel Salad

Laurent Gras uses ginger, fennel and lemon to flavor his lean, protein-rich striped bass as it steams; then he serves it over a lemony shaved-fennel salad, an excellent source of vitamin C. "Instead of using oil or butter, I like to steam fish with aromatic ingredients," Gras says. "You get as much flavor this way—usually more."

