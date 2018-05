Poaching is an overlooked method for cooking chicken breast. The gentle, even heat of barely simmering water results in juicy, tender meat that is perfect for shredding into a quick soup or making into chicken salad. Here, poached chicken is paired with a simple green sauce based on flavorful staples you may already have on hand: anchovies, parsley, olive oil and lemon zest. If possible, use rinsed salt-packed anchovies (rather than oil packed) for the best flavor.