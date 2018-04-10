Healthy Banana Bread Recipes

For a simple and tasty breakfast or snack, try some of these healthy banana bread recipes.

Banana-Walnut Bread with Flax

A from-scratch quick bread with flax seed meal and walnuts is a great way to use overripe bananas.

Old-Fashioned Banana Bread

This extraordinarily simple and tasty banana bread (with a moist center and crispy crust) is a Ritter family heirloom. "The recipe has been in our family for generations," Lisa Ritter says.

Cinnamon-Banana Bread

The Good News This recipe is full of potassium-packed bananas. Instead of processed sugar, it calls for agave nectar, a natural sweetener; a little canola oil replaces the usual butter. The bread is an improvement on the one Erin McKenna often made with her mother when she was growing up: "I thought it was so healthy, because of the bananas. I didn't factor in all the sugar and butter."

Banana Cake

This moist banana bread cake is easy to make and can be baked into smaller loaves or a larger pan.

Black Sesame Chocolate-Banana Loaf Cakes

Blogger Sarah Bolla of Lemon Fire Brigade uses oil and silken tofu to create these deliciously moist, grown-up, dairy-free cakes.

John Kernick

Smashed-Banana Bread 

At Dovecote Café in Baltimore, this banana bread is one of many awesome baked goods served on a daily basis. The recipe comes from owner Aisha Pew’s mother, Gilda Bain-Pew, and includes super-ripe bananas and a hit of banana liqueur (but it’s still quite good without the liqueur).

