The Best Hangover Food The jury’s still out on hair of the dog—could it alleviate a hangover better than Aspirin and coconut water? But only the most nauseous of recovering revelers would pass up a killer breakfast sandwich, piles of pancakes or expert pizza. Really, anything rich or carby will often do. Before you raid the cabinets for chips or order one of everything off of your local Chinese takeout menu, take a look at these recipes. Even better, plan ahead for big nights by stocking up on bacon, eggs, cheese, biscuits and other ingredients for cobbling together these ultimate hangover dishes. From satisfyingly filling breakfast burritos to cheesy egg sandwiches and DIY fried rice, these foods will surely “cure” your hangover pangs and get you back to feeling like yourself again.