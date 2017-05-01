Hangover Food

The Best Hangover Food The jury’s still out on hair of the dog—could it alleviate a hangover better than Aspirin and coconut water? But only the most nauseous of recovering revelers would pass up a killer breakfast sandwich, piles of pancakes or expert pizza. Really, anything rich or carby will often do. Before you raid the cabinets for chips or order one of everything off of your local Chinese takeout menu, take a look at these recipes. Even better, plan ahead for big nights by stocking up on bacon, eggs, cheese, biscuits and other ingredients for cobbling together these ultimate hangover dishes. From satisfyingly filling breakfast burritos to cheesy egg sandwiches and DIY fried rice, these foods will surely “cure” your hangover pangs and get you back to feeling like yourself again.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 28 © Con Poulos

Bacon Fried Rice with Avocado and Fried Eggs

Chef Ed Kenney uses both white and brown rices in this terrific bacon-studded dish that he serves at his casual Honolulu spot, Kaimuki Superette. “In Hawaii, we call it hapa rice; it’s more interesting and flavorful than plain white rice,” he says. “In Hawaiian, hapa means ‘partial’ and is often used as a term of endearment to describe people of mixed ethnic backgrounds.”

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 28

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Enchiladas

Enchiladas aren’t just for dinner! Your brunch party guests will love this morning time twist.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 28

Lola Burgers

This iteration of Michael Symon's crazy-delicious Lola burger—part hamburger, part breakfast sandwich—was adapted from his latest cookbook, Michael Symon's Live to Cook.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 28 © Cedric Angeles

Phoenicia Diner's Breakfast Skillet

Phoenicia Diner in Phoenicia, New York, offers an impressive list of breakfast “skillets.” This creamy egg scramble studded with smoked trout is meant for one, but it can be easily doubled or quadrupled.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 28

Breakfast Banh Mi Sandwiches

This outstanding Vietnamese banh mi includes duck pâté and spicy pickles along with, less conventionally, five-spice-flavored bacon and a fried egg.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 28

BLT Fried Egg-and-Cheese Sandwich

Thomas Keller's scrumptious recipe combines three of the world's most popular sandwiches—bacon, lettuce and tomato; fried egg; and grilled cheese.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 28

Blueberry-Banana Pancakes

Tyler Florence made these pancakes at home one weekend morning with his son Hayden. They're a slight variation on a recipe from his book, Tyler Florence Family Meal.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 28

Ham-and-Cheddar Scallion Biscuit Sandwiches

“Scallions are so great with eggs,” says Will Gilson. He adds them to the biscuits, which he fills with ham, cheddar and fried eggs; it’s one reason the breakfast sandwich is so good.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 28

Italian Sausage-and-Fontina Biscuit Sandwiches

These breakfast sandwiches are filled with roasted red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, scallions, olives, Italian suasuage and two types of cheese. The best part is that they are sandwiches together between a homemade biscuit. 

 

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 28

Pizza Vesuvio with the Works

At Rustic, Francis Ford Coppola's new restaurant in Geyserville, Coppola's half-pizza, half-calzone is named for Italy's Mount Vesuvius.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
11 of 28

Grilled Cheese-and-Bacon Sandwiches with Cheese Curds

Cheese curds are small chunks of just-made cheese that haven't been pressed into a shape. They're milky and delicious in a grilled cheese sandwich like this one, which is spread with Joe Beef's signature "chicken glace mayo," made at the restaurant with chicken stock that Morin says has been "reduced to oblivion." He suggests substituting beef bouillon to replicate his uniquely savory mayonnaise.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
12 of 28

Brioche French Toast with Fresh Berry Compote

BLD Restaurant's pastry chef, Mariah Swan, bakes buttery brioche for this crisp French toast, which she tops with a warm berry compote. The compote comes together in less than 10 minutes but tastes surprisingly complex for something so quick.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
13 of 28

Chicken Chilaquiles

Tortilla chips heated in a quick-cooking chile sauce and topped with feta, onion, sour cream, cilantro, and chicken make a particularly tasty version of this popular Mexican dish. Don't let the idea of softened chips put you off. This recipe is a winner.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
14 of 28 © Barnard & Meyer

Angry Pig Fried Rice

Kings County Imperial in Brooklyn serves this fresh-tasting, lighter version of fried rice. It has just the right amount of heat.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
15 of 28

Easy Breakfast Burrito

These fast and easy burritos make a great breakfast, even when you are in a rush.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
16 of 28

Chicken Hash with Eggs

Using leftover chicken in a hash with green pepper, onion and jalapeños makes a nice, hearty breakfast. A dash of hot sauce is delicious here.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
17 of 28 © Con Poulos

Tostada Chilaquiles

These high-rising chilaquiles, layered with tomatillo salsa and topped with a fried egg, are made from store-bought tostadas instead of the traditional tortilla chips.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
18 of 28 FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

Bacon, Tomato and Cheddar Breakfast Bake with Eggs

This breakfast casserole topped with runny eggs by F&W's Grace Parisi develops a terrific texture as it cooks slowly in a glass dish (which makes it easy to see when the bottom is perfectly browned). As one F&W editor remarked on tasting it, "I worship the crisp bottom and the chewy, moist bread."

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
19 of 28 © Nicole Franzen

Open-Face Egg and Griddled Ham Breakfast Sandwiches

F&W’s Justin Chapple poaches a dozen eggs at once in a muffin pan in the oven, making his cute and tasty breakfast sliders extraordinarily easy to prepare for entertaining.    

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
20 of 28

Breakfast Quesadillas

The classic breakfast sandwich goes south of the border with these sausage, egg and cheese quesadillas.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
21 of 28

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwiches

This version of the classic breakfast sandwich—topped with bacon, a fried egg and cheddar cheese—is quick and easy to make.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
22 of 28 © Nicole Franzen

Loaded Potato Waffles

F&W's Justin Chapple cooks shredded potatoes in a waffle iron until crisp, then tops them with cheddar, bacon, sour cream and chives.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
23 of 28

Chorizo-and-Egg Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo gives an easy-to-make breakfast burrito lots of flavor.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
24 of 28

Reuben Benedict

This spin on eggs Benedict from chef Josh Habiger has all the beloved elements of a Reuben sandwich. Besides corned beef, sauerkraut and rye toast, Habiger makes a Thousand Island–style hollandaise sauce to coat the eggs.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
25 of 28

Happy Pancakes

The name says it all for these thin, super-crisp snacks from Vietnamese-food expert and former F&W Test Kitchen supervisor Marcia Kiesel. The pancakes, studded with pork, shrimp and mushrooms and folded around raw bean sprouts, represent everything we love about Southeast Asian cuisine—simultaneously hot and crisp, cold and juicy, and invigoratingly aromatic.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
26 of 28

Smoked Gouda and Bacon Quesadillas

To bring these quesadillas to the next level, fry them in the bacon fat that’s leftover from crisping your thick-cut bacon.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
27 of 28

Ham and Deviled Egg Breakfast Sandwiches

This irresistible breakfast is a hybrid of an egg salad sandwich and an Egg McMuffin. It combines spicy, pickle-laced egg salad on a toasted English muffin with warm smoky ham and crispy frisée.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
28 of 28

Vegetarian Breakfast Enchiladas with Eggs and Sweet Potatoes

Vegetarians and omnivores alike will love these hearty sweet potato breakfast enchiladas.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up