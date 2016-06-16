Halloween: Dress Like a Chef

Morimoto

For the Japanese Iron Chef's traditional ensemble: a simple kimono.

Mario Batali

For the superstar chef's now-iconic look: red wig pulled in a low ponytail, baggy shorts and Batali's signature orange clogs from Crocs.

Guy Fieri

For the Food Network star's rockabilly aesthetic: retro 1950s bowling shirt, sunglasses, goatee and wristband. Bottle of peroxide? Optional.

Anthony Bourdain

For the original bad boy chef's uniform: black leather blazer, silver hoop earring and thumb ring.

Michael Symon

For the Iron Chef's rocker-cool image: a shaved head punctuated with a soul patch.

Giada De Laurentiis

For the Food Network star's flirty appeal: delicate necklaces and a v-neck top.

Thomas Keller

For the superstar chef's understated trademark style: a simple black turtleneck.

Daniel Boulud

For the star French chef's always pulled-together style: perfectly-coiffed hair and chic Alain Mikli eyeglasses. A plus: a convincing French accent.

Tim Love

For the Texan chef's country western get-up: an authentic cowboy hat.

Nate Appleman

For the F&W Best New Chef 2009's instantly recognizable look: chef whites and two armfuls of faux tattoos.

