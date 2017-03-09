Confronted with a pile of clams and a bottle of Albariño, Galicia's crisp white wine, Gwyneth Paltrow spontaneously created this tasty recipe. It couldn't be simpler: The wine is infused with garlic and bay leaves while it steams open the clams. A splash of olive oil completes the dish.
Turkey burgers are a popular lunch at Gwyneth Paltrow's house, where she serves them on toasted brioche buns. She usually adds a topping or two, like Swiss cheese and a few pickled jalapeños. Jarred barbecue sauce adds a ton of flavor to the burgers and helps keep them from drying out. Paltrow got that tip from her friend Lee Gross, a macrobiotic chef who is obviously not averse to the occasional burger.
This pasta is an ode to the mountains of fried zucchini Gwyneth Paltrow ate at Elio's, an Italian restaurant on Manhattan's Upper East Side, growing up. Here, she adds the crispy zucchini slices to spaghetti that's tossed with shredded Parmesan cheese (which adds texture to the dish) and plenty of olive oil and basil.