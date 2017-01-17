Gumbo Recipes

This gumbo is rich and toasty thanks to the dark roux. It's wonderful with oysters, shrimp and crab, but New Orleans chef Slade Rushing of Brennan's says you can substitute what's good in your area: clams, for instance, or even chicken. File powder is traditional in gumbo (you can find it at amazon.com). It's made from ground sassafras leaves and adds an earthy, vegetal flavor.