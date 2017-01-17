Gumbo Recipes

From shrimp-and-crab gumbo to chicken-and-sausage gumbo, here are fantastic gumbo recipes.

Seafood Gumbo

This gumbo is rich and toasty thanks to the dark roux. It's wonderful with oysters, shrimp and crab, but New Orleans chef Slade Rushing of Brennan's says you can substitute what's good in your area: clams, for instance, or even chicken. File powder is traditional in gumbo (you can find it at amazon.com). It's made from ground sassafras leaves and adds an earthy, vegetal flavor.

Andouille, Crab and Oyster Gumbo

“Deep in the Louisiana bayou, Cajuns still live off the land—trapping, shrimping, crabbing and hunting,” says Andrew Zimmern. “Cooks make gumbo with nutria, a giant, water-dwelling rodent. It’s a dish of need, not want. I learned my gumbo techniques from a trapper’s wife, but I use oysters and crab; no rodent required.”

Chicken-and-Okra Gumbo

At Boston’s Tupelo, chef Rembs Layman prepares rich gumbo with house-made stock and a jerk seasoning blend. At home, use store-bought rotisserie chicken, canned chicken broth and supermarket jerk or Cajun seasoning.

Chicken-and-Sausage Gumbo

Jess Jackson asks for this ersatz gumbo every time he visits his Kentucky farm. “He always says, ‘We should have this once a week,’ ” Huffman says. “Then, when he’s about halfway through the bowl—‘OK, twice a week.’ It’s not authentic gumbo, but Creole flavors have crept up to Kentucky.”

Shrimp-and-Crab Gumbo

This gumbo from New Orleans chef Donald Link of Herbsaint owes its flavor to the roux, a mix of flour and oil that’s cooked until it’s coffee-colored.

Chicken and Smoked-Sausage Gumbo

Wine pairing suggestion: No region of the wine world is producing more exciting wine bargains than the Languedoc-Roussillon in southern France. Try any one of their sturdy reds with this hearty gumbo.

Okra Gumbo with Blue Crabs and Shrimp

In this recipe from The Dooky Chase Cookbook, chef Leah Chase uses lots of okra to thicken the dish.

Gumbo-Style Crab Soup with Okra and Tomatoes

This more delicate version of New Orleans gumbo is a spicier version of the crab soup Charleston is known for.

Gumbo z'Herbes

New Orleans cooks traditionally make this smothered greens dish without meat for Good Friday. David Kinch, however, prepares his version with a generous amount of pork, as well as eight different kinds of greens, including carrot tops.

