Guilt-Free Burgers

Minetta Tavern in New York City has become known for its spectacular hamburgers. The restaurant's namesake burger is made with a blend of beef short rib and brisket from the nearly century-old local purveyor Pat La Frieda.
Is this an American take on a Vietnamese classic or a Vietnamese take on an American classic? Either way, these spicy burgers topped with Tabasco-spiked mayonnaise, slivers of crunchy pickled carrots and sprigs of cilantro are wonderful.
This juicy burger is great with both a Malbec or a beer with deep caramel and coffee notes like the Brooklyn Brewery Brown Ale: the Malbec pulls out the lamb's great flavors, while the beer works well with the char.
Working a little scallion paste into ground meat, steaks or chops adds incredible flavor. Grace Parisi likes to stuff the paste right into a patty of ground beef with a hunk of Brie to make a super-luxurious cheeseburger.
Bobby Flay makes this extremely good barbecue sauce by spiking tomato puree with two forms of smoky chile—ancho chile powder and chipotle in adobo sauce—then adding peanut butter for sweetness. The sauce takes some time to prepare, but by doubling the recipe, it can be made in one large batch and kept in the refrigerator for up to two months.