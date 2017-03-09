Guilt-Free Burgers

We gather some delicious burger recipes—healther than those made with bacon and sausage—including Vietnamese-style banh mi burgers.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 8

Stilton Sirloin Burgers with Onion Jam

A Harvard study suggests eating unprocessed beef, pork and lamb doesn't raise risks of heart attacks and diabetes—processed meats are the real culprits.

 

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 8

Minetta Burger

Minetta Tavern in New York City has become known for its spectacular hamburgers. The restaurant's namesake burger is made with a blend of beef short rib and brisket from the nearly century-old local purveyor Pat La Frieda.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 8

Vietnamese-Style Banh Mi Burgers

Is this an American take on a Vietnamese classic or a Vietnamese take on an American classic? Either way, these spicy burgers topped with Tabasco-spiked mayonnaise, slivers of crunchy pickled carrots and sprigs of cilantro are wonderful.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 8

Beef-and-Lamb Burgers with Cheddar and Caper Remoulade

This juicy burger is great with both a Malbec or a beer with deep caramel and coffee notes like the Brooklyn Brewery Brown Ale: the Malbec pulls out the lamb's great flavors, while the beer works well with the char.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 8

Scallion-and-Brie-Stuffed Burgers

Working a little scallion paste into ground meat, steaks or chops adds incredible flavor. Grace Parisi likes to stuff the paste right into a patty of ground beef with a hunk of Brie to make a super-luxurious cheeseburger.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 8

Beef Burgers with Peanut-Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

Bobby Flay makes this extremely good barbecue sauce by spiking tomato puree with two forms of smoky chile—ancho chile powder and chipotle in adobo sauce—then adding peanut butter for sweetness. The sauce takes some time to prepare, but by doubling the recipe, it can be made in one large batch and kept in the refrigerator for up to two months.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 8

Moroccan Lamb Burgers with Mint-Yogurt Sauce

Let the burgers stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before grilling.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 8

Turkey Burgers

The focaccia adds to the Italian flavor of these juicy burgers. However, bread selections are endlessâ??toasted country bread, onion rolls, or whatever you like.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up