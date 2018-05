In Italy, the word "farro" refers to a hulled grain. Italians call einkorn "farro piccolo," spelt is "farro grande," and the grain most often identified here as farro—emmer—is "farro medio." Emmer is the wheat of the ancient Egyptians, the first to be cultivated. In the field, "i is as tall as a human and very beautiful," says Eli Rogosa. Whichever its type, farro is oftentimes lightly pearled, or scraped, so that the starchy endosperm is exposed, allowing it to cook faster. Like beans, it can also be soaked overnight, which helps reduce cooking time. Like many chefs, Cathy Whims of Portland, Oregon's Nostrana is crazy about it. She boils it for winter soups and spring broths, and she uses it in a mushroom risotto where "we love the pop and crunch that it has," she says. Her pastry chef, Brian Murphy, even makes a classic Puglian dessert of farro, walnuts, candied fruit, pomegranate, and chunks of chocolate that he drizzles with sweet vin cotto. "I enjoy chewing, so that's what I love about whole grains," says Whims. "They have that texture that people enjoy."