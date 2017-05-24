Grüner Veltliner Pairings

This cooperative cultivates one-third of the entire vineyard area of Wachau, yet still manages to pay incredible attention to detail. With bright aromas and flavors of Fuji apple, Bosc pear and passion fruit, this refreshing white is perfect for summer sipping.
When a dish has lots of herbs, drink a Grüner Veltliner. Austrian Grüner Veltliner’s citrus-and-clover scent is lovely when there are lots of fresh herbs in a dish. Other go-to grapes in a similar style include Albariño from Spain and Vermentino from Italy.
Hochterrassen refers to the high terraces that grow the grapes for this fruity Grüner. Rich flavors of stone fruit, green apple, grapefruit, pineapple and guava are laced with a minerality that's reminiscent of seashells.
Rather generous and full in body for a Grüner Veltliner, this highly aromatic wine displays golden apple, bright citrus and berry flavors uplifted by lively acidity throughout the slightly bitter, citrus rind–infused finish.
Earth and burnt citrus peel characterize the nose of this unusual Grüner, which follows up with toasted nut, fresh herb and intense grapefruit flavors in the mouth. It's very dry, with minerals and powerful acidity.