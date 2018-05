Grow fresh ingredients for your next cocktail party: drinks spiked with garden-fresh goodness, from sprigs of rosemary to refreshing slices of cucumber or even spicy radish garnishes, are one of the hottest trends to emerge from the craft cocktail scene. Infuse your next creative concoction with freshly picked berries, ripe homegrown tomatoes, and other fruits, veggies or herbs for signature mixes that burst with flavor and gorgeous color.