On the ground in Chicago’s West Loop with chef Stephanie Izard

Just around the corner from Little Goat is the West Loop location of popular donut shop Glazed & Infused. Chef Scott Harris keeps his cases stocked with fresh donuts all day, turning out old-fashioned raised and cake varieties, along with funky inventions like the Pilsen, crowned with mango-pineapple glaze and Mexican Tajín seasoning. Izard will often pick up a few dozen on the way to work to keep her team smiling. Glazed & Infused: 813 W Fulton Market, Chicago; 312-226-5556; goglazed.com

Click Here for More Chef Taste Guides on sanpellegrino.com