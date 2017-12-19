On the ground in Chicago’s West Loop with chef Stephanie Izard

S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water introduces you to a world of unique taste experiences

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

Just around the corner from Little Goat is the West Loop location of popular donut shop Glazed & Infused. Chef Scott Harris keeps his cases stocked with fresh donuts all day, turning out old-fashioned raised and cake varieties, along with funky inventions like the Pilsen, crowned with mango-pineapple glaze and Mexican Tajín seasoning. Izard will often pick up a few dozen on the way to work to keep her team smiling. Glazed & Infused: 813 W Fulton Market, Chicago; 312-226-5556; goglazed.com

 

Click Here for More Chef Taste Guides on sanpellegrino.com

Advertisement
2 of 5

As a hybrid cafe, butcher, bakery and market, chef Paul Kahan’s Publican Quality Meats checks a lot of boxes for West Loop residents. The place is known for its excellent charcuterie and sandwiches, built on long-fermented breads, but Izard tends to head here for raw steaks to grill up at home. Publican Quality Meats: 825 W Fulton Market, Chicago; 312-445-8977; publicanqualitymeats.com

 

Click Here for More Chef Taste Guides on sanpellegrino.com

3 of 5

Fulton Market is a landmarked district within the West Loop neighborhood Izard and her businesses call home. The formerly industrial area is now rapidly developing with residences, hotels, restaurants, bars and retail stores. 

 

Click Here for More Chef Taste Guides on sanpellegrino.com

Advertisement
4 of 5

Ben Willner and Milton Block purchased Isaacson & Stein Fish Co. from its namesake founders in 1958, and it has been family-run in the same West Loop location ever since. Izard tells us that unlike most wholesale operators, Isaacson is open to the public, so home cooks can get restaurant-quality fish—the staff will even filet it for you. Isaacson And Stein Fish Co.: 800 W Fulton Market, Chicago; 312-421-2444; isaacsonandsteinfishcompany.com

 

Click Here for More Chef Taste Guides on sanpellegrino.com

Advertisement
5 of 5

Peek in through Duck Duck Goat’s large, street-facing kitchen windows to watch the cooks at work, hand rolling, slapping or pulling fresh noodles each day.

 

Click Here for More Chef Taste Guides on sanpellegrino.com

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up