Tip: Create faux wood flavor.

Jerk chicken gets its aroma from being grilled over wood from pimento trees, the source of allspice. Chef Jose Garces mimics jerk by soaking allspice in water, then throwing the berries onto hot coals. For his jerk chicken, chef Laurent Tourondel creates a marinade using allspice. Letting the marinade sit for an additional 24 hours before adding the meat will intensify the flavor.