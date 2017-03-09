Grilled Chicken Menu

Food & Wine
Big Bob Gibson's Chicken with White Barbecue Sauce

At Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q, chef Chris Lilly butterflies a whole chicken, smokes it, then dunks the bird into a vat of tangy white barbecue sauce.Home cooks can grill pieces of chicken until crispy and nicely charred, then serve them alongside Lilly's terrific white sauce.

Cherry Tomato Tart with Basil

Tomato-and-Cilantro-Marinated Chicken Shashlik

Grating tomatoes is a quick way to create the juicy puree that becomes a tangy base for a super-simple marinade.

Grilled Corn with Queso Fresco and Lime-Tarragon Butter

This recipe is based on typical street food in Oaxaca, Mexico, where Michelle Bernstein once lived. The corn is typically smothered in mayonnaise, dipped in cheese and then covered with a spicy chile powder. Here, Bernstein adds a little melted butter for an American accent. She uses a powdered-sugar shaker to apply an even coating of the chile powder.

Little Gem Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Nancy Silverton's lovely salad, adapted from her Mozza Cookbook, features Little Gem lettuce, a smaller, sweeter variety of romaine. If you can't find it, use hearts of romaine instead.

Yellow Wax Bean and Radish Salad with Cannellinis

For a crunchy, summery salad, Chris Cosentino tosses yellow wax beans, radish slivers, red onion slices, cannellini beans and fresh basil in a simple vinaigrette. To save time, you can also substitute canned cannellinis for the dried ones here.

Ice Cream, Sorbet and Froyo Terrine

Jeni Britton Bauer of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in Columbus, Ohio, says the secret to a perfect layered terrine is the "clash of color and texture."

Take 5 Carrot Cupcakes

Chef Bryan Vietmeier makes these terrifically moist and carroty cupcakes for Seattle's Take 5 Urban Market. He suggests freezing the cupcakes before frosting to firm them up, preventing crumbs.

