Called loobyeh (pronounced LOO-beh), this comforting vegetable stew is a staple in Lebanon. Rita Nakouzi’s recipe is a combination of her mother’s and aunt’s versions; only as an adult was she finally able to add as much garlic as she wanted. After years of making what by her own admission was “a garlic attack,” she says, “Now I’ve gotten better. It finally dawned on me, I don’t think everyone else likes garlic as much as I do.”