This Carroll Gardens restaurant from the team behind Frankies Spuntino is an homage to the German restaurants that once dominated the New York City food scene. On the menu: pickle-brined chicken, tangy-sweet beef brisket braised in red wine, and warm chewy-crispy pretzels (which the two Franks learned to make from Castronovo's father-in-law, a retired baker from Freiburg).

