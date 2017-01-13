Granola

Tropical Chia Coconut-Mango Granola

This granola can go from a delicious tropical and crunchy snack to a refreshing morning cereal in minutes. Serve with cold milk and the chia seeds become soft like tapioca pearls.

Mom's Nutty Granola

This granola recipe from Jessamyn Waldman's mother is more nutty than sweet. Says Waldman, "I love it because I';m not a sweet breakfast person myself."

Sticky Oat-and-Pine-Nut Bars

These chewy, nutty, white-chocolate-dipped sweets are a little bit granola bar, a little bit trail mix. Pastry chef Luis Villavelazquez wanted to put his own imprint on the portable snacks, so he added a twist: a good dose of spicy black pepper.

Baked Flax Seed Granola

Store-bought granola is always expensive, and never as fresh as granola you can easily make at home.

Chunky Granola

This crispy, lightly sweet, brittle-like granola is made with high-fiber oats and protein-rich seeds, including flaxseeds, which are also high in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

Almond-Poppy Seed Granola

Instead of adding dried fruit to her crunchy granola, Belinda Leong creates chewy-sticky clusters of oats, nuts and poppy seeds. She serves the granola with her Greek yogurt panna cotta, but it’s also fabulous with plain yogurt or as a snack by itself.

Granola Cookies with Chocolate Chips

In a cute spin on oatmeal cookies, F&W's Melissa Rubel Jacobson adds toasted pecans, dried apricots and semisweet chocolate chips to the dough to make it extra-chunky.

Mix-and-Match Granola

The healthy ingredients—bran, wheat germ, seeds and nuts—in Alisa Barry's incredibly crisp granola belie the decadent flavor.

Fruit-and-Nut-Packed Granola

Neal Fraser's signature granola is loaded with rolled oats and dried fruit, plus cashews, almonds, pistachios and pecans. What really makes it stand out are the delicate flakes of grated coconut, which get toasty and sweet during baking.

Cinnamon-Honey Granola

This delicious granola is made with just six ingredients; rolled oats, honey, chopped pecans, cinnamon, salt and walnut oil, which adds an extra-nutty flavor.

Fruit-and-Nut Energy Bars

Back-to-School Raspberry Granola Bars

Karen DeMasco's crumbly soft, jammy-sweet bars travel well, so they're ideal for school bake sales. She says, "They are quick to put together with pantry staples, and everyone seems to love them." They're delicious made with any flavor of jam, as well as the raspberry preserves called for here.

