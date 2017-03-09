Gowanus Studio Space Jell-O Mold Competition

No Fishy Sushi

The brilliant tagline for the second annual

JigglyLife

Savinien Caracostea and Hugh Hayden's wobbly "still life."

Photo © Ratha Tep

Gel(lo) Caps

Alexis Liu's take on shaky healthcare.

Photo © Ratha Tep

Jell-O Flash Cards for Kids

Monica Hernandez, Robert Truitt, and Ngoc Mihn Ngo took the iPhone as inspiration for their edible flash cards.

Photo © Ratha Tep

Jell-O Dress

Meredith Zuchman conceived this strawberry-raspberry flavored dress to be worn, then peeled off and eaten, like an artichoke.

Photo © Ratha Tep

