Gowanus Studio Space Jell-O Mold Competition

The brilliant tagline for the second annual
Title: JigglyLife
Savinien Caracostea and Hugh Hayden's wobbly "still life."
Mad Genius Jell-O Molds
Photo © Ratha Tep
Title: Gel(lo) Caps
Alexis Liu's take on shaky healthcare.
Title: EAT YOUR VEGETABLES!: Edible Jell-O Flash Cards for Kids
Monica Hernandez, Robert Truitt, and Ngoc Mihn Ngo took the iPhone as inspiration for their edible flash cards.
Title: Untitled
Meredith Zuchman conceived this strawberry-raspberry flavored dress to be worn, then peeled off and eaten, like an artichoke.