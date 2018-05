Toronto: Claudio Aprile will follow up on his molecular gastronomy–inspired Colborne Lane with this comfort-food place in late 2009. "This is a much more personal project for me," he says. The menu, inspired by his travels, might include dishes like sweet-chili-and-crème-fraîche lobster salad. In the 1960s, Andy Warhol gave parties in the historic building. "That makes for a good vibe," Aprile says.

Photo courtesy of Origin