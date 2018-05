It's not easy to describe the greatness of Ssäm Bar to someone who's never heard of its owner, David Chang (an F&W Best New Chef 2006). Seating is at a counter or at picnic tables, and the signature dish is bo ssäm—a roast pork butt big enough to serve 10. But when details about the brilliant, Asian-oriented, pork-centric menu emerge, the uninitiated are reassured. The bo ssäm, for instance, has been crusted with brown sugar and roasted until it's falling-apart tender. We loved: Pork-belly buns.

Photo courtesy of Momofuku Ssäm Bar