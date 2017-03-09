Go List: New Orleans

This favorite in a quiet Uptown neighborhood has long been a proving ground for talented chefs—with more F&W Best New Chefs than any other restaurant in the country. The latest winner is Sue Zemanick (left), named a Best New Chef 2008, who has brought vitality to a modern American menu with dishes like pierogies stuffed with wild mushrooms and potato, topped with caramelized Vidalia onion-spiked crème fraîche. We loved: Grouper with short rib ragout; seared scallops with corn pudding and pancetta.

Photo courtesy of Gautreau's