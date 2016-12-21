Gluten-Free Pancakes

Gluten-free pancakes can be just as delicious as the classic version. From flax-coconut to banana-coconut, here are recipes for gluten-free pancakes.

Flax-Coconut Pancakes

Elisabeth Prueitt always mixes ground flax into her pancake batter. "I've never felt great about the low nutritional value of pancakes--it's like eating cake for breakfast--but the flax adds fiber, omega-3s and minerals," she says.

Gluten-Free Banana-Coconut Pancakes

The key to these easy pancakes is coconut flour, which contributes a delicate flavor and airy texture.

Almond Flour Pancakes

These gluten-free almond flour pancakes are crispy on the edges and fluffy in the middle--just the way a good pancake should be.

Blueberry Coconut Pancakes

Made with coconut flour, these gluten-free pancakes are best with fresh blueberries but frozen ones will do in a pinch.

Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes

These healthy wheat-free pancakes features a mixture of almond and white rice flour, as well as relatively little milk to create a thick, fluffy texture.

