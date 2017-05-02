Gifts to Make or Buy

Make It: In this version of these traditional German spice cookies, the edges are slightly crisp and the middles, soft and chewy. They’re topped with a confectioners’ sugar icing that is thicker than the classic see-through glaze. It’s important to freeze the soft batter until very firm, so it can be easily scooped onto the baking sheets.

Buy It: Leckerlee. Packaged in a red patterned tin, Leckerlee’s spice cookies are big, tender and fresh-tasting. They also come in a rich chocolate-dipped version. $28 per lb; leckerlee.com.