Gifts to Make or Buy

F&W editors tested hundreds of products to find the tastiest gifts from American food artisans. For DIY cooks, the ideas are easy to duplicate at home.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

Lebkuchen

Make It: In this version of these traditional German spice cookies, the edges are slightly crisp and the middles, soft and chewy. They’re topped with a confectioners’ sugar icing that is thicker than the classic see-through glaze. It’s important to freeze the soft batter until very firm, so it can be easily scooped onto the baking sheets.

Buy It: Leckerlee. Packaged in a red patterned tin, Leckerlee’s spice cookies are big, tender and fresh-tasting. They also come in a rich chocolate-dipped version. $28 per lb; leckerlee.com.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Soft Apple-Cider Caramels

Make It: These chewy treats are like caramel apples in candy form, combining the tangy-sweet flavor of cider with buttery caramel. To create your own spin on them, use a flavored apple cider or add different spices, like ground ginger or black pepper.

Buy It: Béquet Caramels. Made by hand in Montana, Béquet’s caramels now come in the perfect seasonal flavor: green apple. From $6.25 for 4 oz; bequetconfections.com.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Mulling Spices

Make It: Store-bought mulling spices are often muted. In this vibrant version, oranges and fresh ginger are dehydrated and blended with whole spices. Each spice packet is designed to flavor one bottle of apple cider or a soft, fruity red wine, such as Zinfandel.

Buy It: Williams-Sonoma. Pair the super-fragrant blend of cinnamon, clove, allspice and dried orange peels with a bottle of wine or cider for a season-appropriate party gift. $13; williams-sonoma.com.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Crispy Whole Wheat-Maple Crackers

Make It: These sheets of pastry are made with maple syrup and sprinkled with maple sugar, then broken into shards.

Buy It: Whitney’s Castleton Crackers. Handmade in Vermont, the lightly sweet Middlebury Maple crisps pair well with sweet or savory items. $7; formaggiokitchen.com.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Ruby-Red Cranberry Syrup

Make It: Pour this pretty, sweet-tart syrup over cheesecake, pancakes or ice cream.

Buy It: Morris Kitchen Rhubarb Syrup. This deliciously tart rhubarb syrup, made by siblings in Brooklyn, comes in beautiful bottles with letterpressed labels. $13; bybrooklyn.com.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up