Gifts for Beer Lovers

Hotel Vermont beer concierge Matt Canning has a superpower: He can get his hands on any of the culty, small-batch Vermont beers his guests are hunting for. That’s why the new Burlington hotel, with its woodsy-chic rooms and Lake Champlain views, has become the place to stay for beer fanatics. Its restaurant, Juniper, has 10 Vermont beers on draft at all times, but the real draw is Canning, who leads craft-beer tours to breweries across the city—by bike. Doubles from $229; 41 Cherry St., Burlington, Vermont; hotelvt.com.