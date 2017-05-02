Gifts for Beer Lovers

Find great gift ideas for the beer lover in your life.
A Stay at a Beer-Focused Hotel
Hotel Vermont beer concierge Matt Canning has a superpower: He can get his hands on any of the culty, small-batch Vermont beers his guests are hunting for. That’s why the new Burlington hotel, with its woodsy-chic rooms and Lake Champlain views, has become the place to stay for beer fanatics. Its restaurant, Juniper, has 10 Vermont beers on draft at all times, but the real draw is Canning, who leads craft-beer tours to breweries across the city—by bike. Doubles from $229; 41 Cherry St., Burlington, Vermont; hotelvt.com.
Even if warm chocolate chip cookies paired with brown ale isn't your thing (though it's worth reconsidering), you'll still love the 40 cookie recipes from talented chefs across the country in Jonathan Bender's book, Cookies & Beer. $14.57; amazon.com.
The Beer Bible
Jeff Alworth's book The Beer Bible takes a deep dive into brewing techniques, beer history and beer styles, to help readers expand their tastes and vocabularies. $13.39; amazon.com
The New Beer Glass
The sloping shape of this crystal Rosenthal stemware pushes the aroma of the beer upward. $28; rosenthalusa.com.
Sempli's Monti-Birra glasses have a pyramid-shaped protrusion at their base. This embedded point drives the beer's carbonation to the top of the glass, giving your beer the perfect head. $55 for two glasses; amazon.com
Pop Chart Lab's The Diagram of Beer poster has just over 600 beers on it. It starts with the two basic categories of beer—lagers and ales—and then spins those off into over 100 more specific styles before providing some solid examples of each one. It's a fun way to learn about styles, discover new beers to try, or simply dress up your wall. $29; popchartlab.com.
Home-Brewing Kit
DIY evangelists Stephen Valand and Erica Shea own the Brooklyn Brew Shop, a terrific online source for small-batch home-brewing kits that include all the necessary equipment, yeast, malts and hops. Their most popular kit: a Belgian-style ale called A Well Made Tripel. $40 for a one-gallon kit; brooklynbrewshop.com