Gifts for Beer Lovers

Find great gift ideas for the beer lover in your life.

1 of 10 Courtesy of Hotel Vermont

A Stay at a Beer-Focused Hotel

Hotel Vermont beer concierge Matt Canning has a superpower: He can get his hands on any of the culty, small-batch Vermont beers his guests are hunting for. That’s why the new Burlington hotel, with its woodsy-chic rooms and Lake Champlain views, has become the place to stay for beer fanatics. Its restaurant, Juniper, has 10 Vermont beers on draft at all times, but the real draw is Canning, who leads craft-beer tours to breweries across the city—by bike. Doubles from $229; 41 Cherry St., Burlington, Vermont; hotelvt.com.

2 of 10 © Ron Berg Photography

Cookies & Beer

Even if warm chocolate chip cookies paired with brown ale isn't your thing (though it's worth reconsidering), you'll still love the 40 cookie recipes from talented chefs across the country in Jonathan Bender's book, Cookies & Beer. $14.57; amazon.com.

3 of 10 Courtesy of Workman Publishing

The Beer Bible

Jeff Alworth's book The Beer Bible takes a deep dive into brewing techniques, beer history and beer styles, to help readers expand their tastes and vocabularies. $13.39; amazon.com

4 of 10

The New Beer Glass

The sloping shape of this crystal Rosenthal stemware pushes the aroma of the beer upward. $28; rosenthalusa.com.

5 of 10 © Sempli

Pyramid Glasses

Sempli's Monti-Birra glasses have a pyramid-shaped protrusion at their base. This embedded point drives the beer's carbonation to the top of the glass, giving your beer the perfect head. $55 for two glasses; amazon.com

6 of 10 © Mindy Kuhn

Wheat Beer Caramels

SunnysideLocal’s creamy, citrusy, salted-orange caramels are made with wheat beer, so they have a slightly more complex, not-too-sweet flavor. $8.50 for 4 oz.; sunnysidelocal.com.

7 of 10 Courtesy of Drizly

On Demand Beer Delivery

Drizly now operates in 19 cities and is growing quickly. So send your favorite beer drinker some last minute holiday cheer. Click here to see if Drizly is in your area.

8 of 10 © Pop Chart Lab

Beer Chart

Pop Chart Lab's The Diagram of Beer poster has just over 600 beers on it. It starts with the two basic categories of beer—lagers and ales—and then spins those off into over 100 more specific styles before providing some solid examples of each one. It's a fun way to learn about styles, discover new beers to try, or simply dress up your wall. $29; popchartlab.com.

9 of 10

Home-Brewing Kit

DIY evangelists Stephen Valand and Erica Shea own the Brooklyn Brew Shop, a terrific online source for small-batch home-brewing kits that include all the necessary equipment, yeast, malts and hops. Their most popular kit: a Belgian-style ale called A Well Made Tripel. $40 for a one-gallon kit; brooklynbrewshop.com

10 of 10 © Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Dogfish Head Noble Rot

“Grape juice meets beer malt in Noble Rot, a tart, dry drink from the madmen at Dogfish Head.” $15; dogfish.com.—Michael Endelman

Photo © Dogfish Head Craft Brewery.

