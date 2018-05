“I travel a ton, and as much as I want to support all my local people, I love that I get fantastically roasted coffee in the mail. Chemex brewers are only about 40 bucks; they make this pure, simple cup that eschews all the technology to give you the nuances in the coffee really well. Everybody makes fun of being a geek with food or coffee, but now people are just realizing hey, geeks do a lot of things better” (brewer, $48 at amazon.com; subscription, from $28 for two shipments at Blue Bottle).—Hugh Acheson