Geometric Home Design

“People are attracted to geometric designs—they are bold but textural, and can mix with other patterns easily,” says Christiana Coop, who with partner Aimee Lagos, is the US distributor for the Copenhagen-based company Ferm Living. While the look feels modern, it’s a trend that takes inspiration from the past. “It reflects back to the 1920s and the designs of Giò Ponti,” says Coop. Here’s how to add geometric impact to your home.—Maren Ellingboe