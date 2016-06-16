Genius Holiday Fondant

Let these genius fondant creations inspire you to transform your holiday cake into a real eye-catcher .—Jennifer Salerno

Grinch Cake

Let's hope Meghan Barkley's fondant Grinch gets stuck in the chimney.

Oh Christmas Tree

For an adorable fondant cake topper, Heike Krohz created these Christmas trees covered in snow.

Christmas Cupcake

We're imagining Alana Yuen's little fondant girl is creating another dog for herself out of snow.

Sleeping Man

Even hot cocoa can't pull this napper out of his deep slumber.

Drunken Elf

A candy elf who had a few too many beers.

Nativity Scene Cupcakes

Kim de Villiers's nativity cupcakes look sweet in every sense of the word.

Santa Playing Piano

Mila Cooke's Santa doubles as the piano man in this fondant party scene.

