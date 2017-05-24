Gary Vaynerchuk's Favorite Wines

Wine picks and pairings from the entrepreneur, including truffle-infused French onion soup and an aromatic beaujolais.

Crab, Apple and Watercress Salad with Walnut Vinaigrette

Pairing: 2006 C. Donatiello Russian River Valley Chardonnay

"As much as I love crisp, clean whites, there's always a time for rich but balanced Chardonnays with oak," says Gary Vaynerchuk. "The Donatiello is a screaming value, with interesting tropical fruit plus hazelnut notes."

Lamb Pizzettes

Pairing: 2007 Domaine de la Noblaie les Chiens-Chiens Chinon

"Cabernet Franc is one of the most undervalued grapes on the market. For under $20, this has serious structure, some funk and a beautiful finish. I love Cab Francs because they're terrific food-pairing wines, and they bring some great value to the table."

Truffle–Infused French Onion Soup

Pairing: 2007 Guy Breton Vieilles Vignes Morgon

"Beaujolais is so underrated. This Morgon has a ridiculous amount of complexity, explosive aromatics on the nose and a seriously dry finish."

Salmon Trout Tartare with Pressed Caviar and Tomatoes

Pairing: NV Pierre Peters Cuvée de Réserve Brut Champagne

"If I could drink only one wine, it would be Champagne. This 100 percent Chardonnay bottling is one of my favorites, with green apple, almond and a hint of toast—a killer food–pairing wine."

