Gary Vaynerchuk's Favorite Wines

Pairing: 2006 C. Donatiello Russian River Valley Chardonnay
"As much as I love crisp, clean whites, there's always a time for rich but balanced Chardonnays with oak," says Gary Vaynerchuk. "The Donatiello is a screaming value, with interesting tropical fruit plus hazelnut notes."
Pairing: 2007 Domaine de la Noblaie les Chiens-Chiens Chinon
"Cabernet Franc is one of the most undervalued grapes on the market. For under $20, this has serious structure, some funk and a beautiful finish. I love Cab Francs because they're terrific food-pairing wines, and they bring some great value to the table."