Gail Simmons's Favorite Cocktails

The Canadian culinary expert and Top Chef judge shares her favorite drinks, from a sparkling mojito to a classic zombie.

1 of 5

Strawberry-Lemon Mojitos

Strawberries sweeten these mojitos from Joaquin Simo of New York City's Death & Co.

2 of 5

Thai Chile Bloody Marys

Jean-Georges Vongerichten serves zingy Bloody Marys spiced with a pureed Thai chile in place of the traditional Tabasco, giving the cocktails a subtle, fruity sweetness. Any mild hot red pepper will work.

3 of 5

Sparkling Mojito

Making mojitos in a pitcher doesn't work—it's impossible to distribute the lime and mint evenly, plus the club soda tends to turn flat. Instead, muddle a large batch of mint, limes and sugar, then pour the mixture into glasses and top with ice, rum and club soda.

4 of 5

Thai Boxer

Scott Beattie's cocktails are all made with local produce.

5 of 5

Zombie

As the story goes, Beaumont-Gantt created this potent drink in the 1930s and named it for its mind-altering effect after a friend consumed three of them. This lower-proof version is made with Velvet Falernum, an almond-and-lime-flavored liqueur that's a key ingredient in many tiki drinks.

