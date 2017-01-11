Gail Simmons's Favorite Cocktails

Jean-Georges Vongerichten serves zingy Bloody Marys spiced with a pureed Thai chile in place of the traditional Tabasco, giving the cocktails a subtle, fruity sweetness. Any mild hot red pepper will work.
Making mojitos in a pitcher doesn't work—it's impossible to distribute the lime and mint evenly, plus the club soda tends to turn flat. Instead, muddle a large batch of mint, limes and sugar, then pour the mixture into glasses and top with ice, rum and club soda.
As the story goes, Beaumont-Gantt created this potent drink in the 1930s and named it for its mind-altering effect after a friend consumed three of them. This lower-proof version is made with Velvet Falernum, an almond-and-lime-flavored liqueur that's a key ingredient in many tiki drinks.