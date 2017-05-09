Gabriel Kreuther's Holiday Dinner

The award-winning executive chef shares his recipes for a picturesque holiday feast, from pecan-crusted beef tenderloin to frozen fruit nougat with citrus sauce.
An ideal finger food appetizer, these smoked salmon-stuffed puffs (filled with Dijon mustard, sour cream, and salmon of course) are fluffy but flavorful.
This is a bite-size version of arte flambée, a traditional Alsatian tart. Gabriel Kreuther's mother makes tarte flambée on the family farm in Alsace, using home-smoked bacon and home-grown onions.
Suggested wine pairing: A full-bodied red will echo the juniper-berry jus and the rich pecan coating on the beef tenderloin.
Artfully blending fruits and veggies, this light salad is a fantastic palate cleanser for the heavier dishes on the holiday menu.
This creamy, fruity, elegant dessert was inspired partly by Gabriel Kreuther's grandfather, a farmer who used to grow plums and dry them for homemade tarts.
This frozen nougat is like a light ice cream studded with all kinds of delicious things—dried cranberries, apricots, candied orange rind.