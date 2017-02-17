F&W's Best Chicken Dishes

This perfectly crisp and juicy roast chicken is one of many fundamental recipes that chef Hugh Acheson includes in Seed Life Skills, a new home economics program he launched in Athens, Georgia, middle schools. From the chicken, he makes myriad dishes that will help expand anyone's cooking repertoire. Acheson is chef/partner of the Athens restaurants 5 & 10 and The National; the Atlanta restaurant Empire State South and coffee shop Spiller Park Coffee; and the Savannah restaurant The Florence.